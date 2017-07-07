PSG complete deal for Berchiche

Yuri Berchiche has signed a five-year contract at Paris Saint-Germain after completing his move from LaLiga side Real Sociedad.

by Omnisport News 07 Jul 2017, 21:10 IST

PSG's new signing Yuri Berchiche in action for Real Sociedad

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of defender Yuri Berchiche from Real Sociedad.

The left-back is reported to have cost €15million and has joined the Ligue 1 side on a five-year contract.

Berchiche started 35 of Real Sociedad's 38 LaLiga matches in 2016-17, providing three goals and four assists, as the club qualified for the Europa League by finishing sixth in the table.

"I'm extremely happy and I can’t wait to join Paris Saint-Germain," he told the club's website. "It will be an honour to wear the jersey of this club, which has become one of the best and most admired in Europe.

"I'm convinced that I will find here the perfect environment in which to reach my potential, by making progress and winning titles. Everyone knows how ambitious Paris Saint-Germain is in Europe. In conjunction with the staff and players, I will do all I can to help fly the Paris Saint-Germain flag as high as possible."

Paris Saint-Germain are thrilled to announce that Yuri Berchiche has signed with the club through 2022!! #Berchice2022 pic.twitter.com/6BMFC7AoPS — PSG English (@PSG_English) July 7, 2017

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "We wish Yuri Berchiche the warmest of welcomes. His excellent performances in Spain convinced is that he is a defender with a character suited to Paris Saint-Germain and its ambitions.

"His competitive nature is the kind that counts for a lot in the eyes of our fans. Through his experience and his drive to succeed at a big European club, [he] will bring a lot of quality and power to our squad."

Berchiche began his career at Athletic Bilbao before an unsuccessful spell at Tottenham, where to make a single appearance. He returned to Spain in 2010 with Real Union and moved to Real Sociedad two years later.