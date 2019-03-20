×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG condemn ex-Manchester United defender Evra's comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    20 Mar 2019, 04:32 IST
PSG badge view
View of Paris Saint-Germain's badge

Paris Saint-Germain have condemned Patrice Evra's "deeply shocking" comments after his former club Manchester United's Champions League victory over the Ligue 1 side.

Evra was in the stands in the French capital alongside current United midfielder Paul Pogba when the Premier League team overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit to advance to the Champions League's quarter-finals on away goals.

Footage posted on social media showed Evra wildly celebrating Marcus Rashford's late penalty and he followed that up with an expletive-laden rant that contained homophobic slurs, which emerged online after ex-Monaco team-mate Jerome Rothen had criticised the former French international's antics in the stands.

In a statement issued on Le Parisien's website, PSG said: "Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the homophobic insults proffered by Patrice Evra against the club, its representatives and former player.

"The remarks were deeply shocking within the club, which was particularly committed to the values of respect and openness to others.

"The fight against homophobia is at the heart of PSG's action. The fight against homophobia and all discrimination is at the heart of the action and the values of Paris Saint-Germain, which has been engaged for many years alongside Rouge Direct to combat homophobia and against all forms of racism.

"The club wanted to inform Manchester United about their former player.

"PSG will support any initiative initiated by its associative partners, Rouge Direct, Sportitude-France, SOS Racisme."

Advertisement

Evra later posted a video on Twitter in order to "clarify a massive, massive misunderstanding" in which he claimed his words were misconstrued.

"I'm not homophobic, you know who I am [...] I love everyone," he said.

"If I offend someone or I hurt someone, I really apologise.

"But you know it's not my intention, they're just trying to put me down. I understand about the equality; you have to be free whatever you do in life.

"I would never judge anyone. My mum raised me and educated me that way."  

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
PSG must accept Champions League 'accident' – Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-2019: Manchester United VS PSG preview
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have played for both Manchester United and PSG
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: United legend stunned by club's amazing comeback against PSG
RELATED STORY
Coutinho remains unsure about Barcelona future and keeps Man Utd and PSG on red alert
RELATED STORY
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé admits that he is struggling to sleep since the defeat against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Neymar investigated by UEFA for social media outburst
RELATED STORY
United Corner: Key highlights from Arsenal vs Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder to hold talks with United, defender to leave Old Trafford, and more - 29th December 2018
RELATED STORY
PSG 1-3 Manchester United: 5 men who were brilliant for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
International Friendlies 2019
19 Mar MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
Tomorrow GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow UAE SAU 07:15 PM UAE vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
22 Mar KOR BOL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Bolivia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us