PSG denies reports linking club with Tottenham's Eriksen

Associated Press
68   //    27 Aug 2018, 22:33 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has denied reports linking the French champion with a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Recent reports have linked PSG to a bid of 100 million pounds ($129 million) for the 26-year-old Denmark international, who joined the Premier League club in 2013.

In an email to The Associated Press on Monday, PSG says it "categorically denies the transfer rumors regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen to PSG" adding that the reports "seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market."

Although PSG, bought by Qatari investors QSI seven years ago, is among the world's richest clubs, its current spending is restricted by Financial Fair Play Rules.

While coach Thomas Tuchel wants to strengthen his squad with the funds available, the priority before the transfer window shuts Friday are a defensive midfielder and a left back.

