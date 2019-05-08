×
PSG deny reports Neymar clashed with team-mates

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    08 May 2019, 20:24 IST
Neymar-cropped
PSG star Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain have denied reports Neymar has fallen out with his team-mates at the Parc des Princes.

Le Parisien claimed that the world's most expensive footballer was involved in an altercation with Julian Draxler, while he also took issue with struggling defender Presnel Kimpembe.

Neymar criticised PSG's younger players following their Coupe de France final penalty shoot-out defeat to Rennes and it was said his critique was aimed at Kimpembe for his response to a team talk from Thomas Tuchel days earlier.

Alphonse Areola was also referenced in the report regarding Neymar's complaint that young players did not listen enough.

But PSG responded on Wednesday, suggesting Neymar was wrongly being painted in a bad light amid talk of such clashes.

"This is a funny game from Le Parisien: presenting Neymar, a phenomenon of world football, as a player who fights with his team-mates in the dressing room," the club posted on Twitter.

"How can you invent such things? Were you in the dressing room?"

PSG have won just one of their past seven matches in all competitions, with regular captain Thiago Silva absent in recent weeks.

Coach Tuchel revealed following the Coupe final reverse that Neymar was upset, that he "hates losing" and is "sensitive" to comments made about him.

The French Football Federation (FFF) opened proceedings against the forward after he appeared to punch a fan in a scuffle on the way to collect his runners-up medal.

