PSG fans involved in violence around women's game at Chelsea

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    22 Mar 2019, 05:06 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Visiting Paris Saint-Germain fans have been involved in violence in London before attempting to bring weapons into a Women's Champions League game against Chelsea.

The first leg of the quarterfinal was played Thursday night at the Kingsmeadow Stadium in south London, with Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert giving Chelsea a 2-0 victory.

The disorder began in the morning at the stadium in Kingston where a group of PSG fans are accused of causing "criminal damage" around 8 a.m. The Metropolitan Police said "all those involved had left the scene" when officers arrived.

The force also reported "sporadic instances of disorder involving PSG supporters at both Waterloo and Wimbledon stations."

Police then stopped a bus that was taking fans to the stadium and found weapons, including knives and knuckle-dusters, and illegal drugs.

Police arrested one man for possession of drugs and said "the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police."

"We have to remember that the women's game is progressing, that fans are following, and with that comes the same level of scrutiny, and ultimately they have to behave, whether it's our fans or their fans. The police dealt with it in the right way today.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she is expecting a "hostile" second leg on Wednesday in Paris but is confident that fans can safely make the trip.

"We have to remember that the women's game is progressing," Hayes was quoted as telling the BBC, "And with that comes the same level of scrutiny, and ultimately they have to behave, whether it's our fans or their fans. The police dealt with it in the right way today."

Associated Press
NEWS
