PSG have to keep Neymar, says Lyon president Aulas

PSG star Neymar

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has told Paris Saint-Germain to do whatever it takes to keep Neymar.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions this close season, with a return to Barcelona mooted just two years after his €222million switch.

While the Brazil star staying at PSG would only make Thomas Tuchel's men stronger, Aulas said they needed to keep the forward.

"It's embarrassing for Ligue 1 if at one point the TV rights bidding was done with visibility that included Neymar," he told Le Parisien on Wednesday.

"He was before at Barca. With a very big cheque, he arrived in Paris. I think PSG have to do what it takes to keep him.

"But as president of OL, I am in a bad position to judge."

Lyon have gone through plenty of change in the off-season, with Sylvinho replacing Bruno Genesio at the helm and Juninho arriving as sporting director.

The likes of Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham) and captain Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) have been sold from the squad that finished third in Ligue 1 last season.

Coulisses du Média Day de la @LFPfr ! pic.twitter.com/JxWAZdPyzx — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 5, 2019

Aulas hopes his club can close the gap to PSG, but warned they needed time.

"In the medium term, yes [Lyon can compete with PSG]. We want to play a role. We will continue to invest. The goal is to get closer to PSG," he said.

"But the first year will be the hardest. You have to be patient. It is a project of three to five years. Before, it's illusory.

"The deadline of 2022, given the budget gap between the two clubs, must be reasonable."

Lyon open their Ligue 1 campaign away to Monaco on Friday.