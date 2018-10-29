×
PSG more important than individuals - Draxler backs Tuchel over Mbappe, Rabiot benching

News
92   //    29 Oct 2018, 16:25 IST
JulianDraxler - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Julian Draxler

Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot starting Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win over Marseille on the bench showed no player is bigger than the club, according to midfielder Julian Draxler.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel sprung a selection surprise by naming Mbappe and Rabiot among the substitutes for Sunday's Classique encounter at the Stade Velodrome.

France star Mbappe came on to open the scoring in the 65th minute before Draxler, who started alongside Marco Verratti in central midfield as Rabiot looked on, sealed the points in stoppage time.

After the match, Tuchel confirmed the duo were stood down after they arrived late for a pre-match team meeting.

"Playing at the Velodrome is never easy. We have mastered and deserved our victory," Germany international Draxler told L'Equipe, before addressing the Mbappe and Rabiot incident.

"It's one thing between the coach and the two players. 

"The coach has shown that the club is more important than the individuals."

PSG have an eight-point lead over Lille at the top of Ligue 1 having won all 11 of their top-flight matches this season.

