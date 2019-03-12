×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG must accept Champions League 'accident' – Tuchel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
437   //    12 Mar 2019, 04:50 IST
ThomasTuchel - Cropped
Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel said Paris Saint-Germain must swallow their Champions League grief and "bounce back like champions" in Ligue 1.

PSG visit Dijon on Tuesday for their first match since being dramatically dumped out of Europe by Manchester United last week.

Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time penalty for United to condemn Tuchel's men to an away-goals defeat in the last 16 following a 3-3 draw on aggregate.

The 3-1 loss at Parc des Princes saw PSG, who triumphed 2-0 at Old Trafford, become the first side in Champions League history to lose a knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home by two or more goals.

"Everyone is upset," PSG head coach Tuchel said.

"It's difficult to analyse the match. I think it was an accident and there's no logical explanation. We controlled the match, but the tension grew as the match wore on. 

"The first few days after the loss, the players don't want to play, but they don't have any choice. We have to finish the season.

"You have to know how to accept defeat and keep going. That's sport.

Advertisement

"We have the chance to bounce back like champions, and that's our challenge, for me and the coaching staff, to push the players each and every day. To play [on Tuesday] is the best medicine."

PSG exited the Coupe de la Ligue in January but are 14 points clear in Ligue 1 and through to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.

Tuchel insisted the Champions League failure had done nothing to dent his desire to lead the club to future glory.

"I want to stay here for a long time and enjoy success. I want to grow with the club, that's absolutely clear," he said.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
PSG president Al-Khelaifi: I still trust Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Tuchel defends Neymar over penalty anger
RELATED STORY
PSG coach says Champions League failure is an 'accident'
RELATED STORY
Tuchel expects Cavani to miss PSG-Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Tuchel to make late Cavani decision for Manchester United clash
RELATED STORY
Why is it so difficult for PSG to win the UEFA Champions League ?
RELATED STORY
PSG vs Manchester United: 3 things to look out for | Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Tuchel backs VAR despite 'cruel decision'
RELATED STORY
Tuchel wary of mounting PSG injury problems
RELATED STORY
It's only half-time - Tuchel remaining grounded after PSG outclass United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us