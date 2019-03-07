PSG president Al-Khelaifi: I still trust Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi backed Thomas Tuchel, saying he still trusted the coach despite their Champions League exit.

The Ligue 1 giants fell in the last 16 for the third straight season, stunned by Manchester United in Paris on Wednesday.

A 3-1 loss at home saw PSG bow out on away goals after the tie finished locked at 3-3 on aggregate.

The Champions League has long been a target for PSG and the defeat is sure to put some pressure on Tuchel despite a 17-point lead in Ligue 1, but Al-Khelaifi said it was not the time to make rash decisions.

"I trust the coach," he said, via L'Equipe.

"We will see his decision if he wants to change or if he does not change, but it's not because we lose a match that we have to act now.

"We must make decisions with a cool head, but this is not the moment. We want to calm down.

"We want to see what the coach wants too. It's very important."

PSG were somewhat unfortunate to be eliminated, Marcus Rashford converting a contentious 94th-minute penalty for United.

Al-Khelaifi felt Romelu Lukaku's opener after just two minutes had caused PSG to question themselves.

"Everyone came on the field to make a good result," he said.

"Then Manchester United scored after two minutes. Doubt has entered the players' heads. I felt that.

"But there are many things to analyse."

