Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PSG signs defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke

Associated Press
NEWS
News
76   //    16 Aug 2018, 17:28 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed defender Thilo Kehrer from German club Schalke on a five-year contract.

PSG gave no financial details but Kehrer reportedly cost 37 million euros ($42 million).

The 21-year-old German helped Schalke finish second in the Bundesliga last season. He also helped Germany's under-21 team win last year's European Championship.

Kehrer is seen as an eventual replacement for 33-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, who has been with PSG since 2012.

He will be working under German coach Thomas Tuchel, who is bringing more young players into the team.

Kehrer says "I am going to meet some extraordinary teammates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years."

NDOYE RETURNS

Cheikh Ndoye has returned to his former club Angers on loan from second-tier English side Birmingham.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has made 27 international appearances for Senegal, joined Birmingham last year on a three-year deal.

He played 40 games last season, but with Birmingham reportedly under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, he was loaned out and thus reduced the club's wage bill.

Ndoye captained Angers from 2015-2017.

Last weekend, Angers opened its first-division campaign with a 4-3 home loss to Nimes.

Associated Press
NEWS
Thilo Kehrer set for reported €37m PSG switch, Schalke...
RELATED STORY
Kehrer to PSG not complete, say Schalke
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: PSG snap up Kehrer from Schalke
RELATED STORY
Tuchel unaware of PSG deal for Kehrer
RELATED STORY
Tuchel uncertain over Rabiot's PSG future
RELATED STORY
Schalke secure Champions League return after win at Augsburg
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Schalke's Skrzybski unleashes stunner against...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to launch €110M bid for midfielder, PSG eye...
RELATED STORY
Who could sign Danny Rose? Five places where the England...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG to trigger €125 million release clause of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
La Liga 2018-19
18 Aug REA LEV 01:45 AM Real Betis vs Levante
Serie A 2018-19
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
18 Aug CHI JUV 09:30 PM Chievo vs Juventus
FA Cup 2018-19
Today HEA SEA 12:00 AM Heaton Stannington vs Seaham Red Star
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us