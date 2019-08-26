PSG striker Cavani off injured amid Neymar uncertainty

PSG forward Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain lost Edinson Cavani to injury early on against Toulouse in a match Neymar missed despite having recovered from an ankle issue.

Thomas Tuchel has indicated the Brazil superstar will not be selected until PSG have clarity over his future at the club, with links to Barcelona and Real Madrid ongoing.

PSG sporting director Leonardo previously confirmed Neymar is ready to return from the ankle injury he sustained in June and that kept him out of the Copa America.

The Ligue 1 champions did not have Neymar in their squad for Sunday's home game against Toulouse, even though they went down 2-1 to Rennes last weekend.

The lack of attacking depth in Tuchel's squad was underlined when club record goalscorer Cavani appeared to hurt his thigh in the 14th minute at the Parc des Princes.

14' @ECavaniOfficial has taken a knock and can't continue so Choupo-Moting comes on in his place for the first change of the game (0-0) #PSGTFC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 25, 2019

Cavani walked straight off the pitch after seemingly suffering the injury while directing a left-footed volley at goal, with former Stoke City attacker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting introduced as his replacement.

Neymar left Barca for PSG in a world record €222million deal two years ago but time is running out for the 27-year-old to seal a move away from the French capital as the European transfer window closes on September 2.