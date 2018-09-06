Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PSG striker Mbappe handed 3-match ban for red card

Associated Press
NEWS
News
303   //    06 Sep 2018, 01:51 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after being sent off during a French league game last weekend.

The 19-year-old striker, a member of the France squad which won the World Cup in July, received a red card in stoppage time during PSG's 4-2 win over Nimes.

Mbappe scored in the victory but was later sent off for reacting to a late challenge from Teji Savanier, shoving the Nimes midfielder to the ground.

Savanier was handed a five-match ban by the French league's disciplinary commission on Wednesday.

Mbappe is in Germany for France's UEFA Nations League game in Munich on Thursday and did not attend the hearing.

He misses the league matches against Saint-Etienne on Sept. 14, four days before PSG starts its Champions League campaign at Liverpool, against Rennes on Sept. 23 and Reims on Sept. 26.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mbappe given three-match ban for Nimes shove
RELATED STORY
Tuchel defends Mbappe after red card
RELATED STORY
Mbappe after red card: I would do it again
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores and gets sent off as PSG wins 4-2 at Nimes
RELATED STORY
Mbappe apologises for red mist
RELATED STORY
PSG signs defender Bernat and striker Choupo-Moting
RELATED STORY
Mbappe's red reaction baffles Nimes' Savanier
RELATED STORY
PSG boss Tuchel lauds 'unbelievably talented' Mbappe
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG squad for Ligue 1 opener, Cavani & Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
Mbappe: I'm staying at PSG
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us