PSG striker Mbappe handed 3-match ban for red card

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after being sent off during a French league game last weekend.

The 19-year-old striker, a member of the France squad which won the World Cup in July, received a red card in stoppage time during PSG's 4-2 win over Nimes.

Mbappe scored in the victory but was later sent off for reacting to a late challenge from Teji Savanier, shoving the Nimes midfielder to the ground.

Savanier was handed a five-match ban by the French league's disciplinary commission on Wednesday.

Mbappe is in Germany for France's UEFA Nations League game in Munich on Thursday and did not attend the hearing.

He misses the league matches against Saint-Etienne on Sept. 14, four days before PSG starts its Champions League campaign at Liverpool, against Rennes on Sept. 23 and Reims on Sept. 26.