PSG thrash Monaco 4-0 for French Super Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
139   //    05 Aug 2018, 00:18 IST
AP Image

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain won the curtain-raiser to the French season by ominously crushing Monaco 4-0 for the French Super Cup on Saturday.

New coach Thomas Tuchel earned his first silverware with PSG and gave Neymar a 15-minute cameo, the Brazilians' first appearance for the club since February when he broke a foot.

Neymar was introduced with PSG already 3-0 up in the match between the last two league champions.

Angel Di Maria scored a pair, starting with the opener from a free kick. Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead before halftime.

Timothy Weah made it 3-0, and Di Maria finished off Monaco in injury time for PSG's eighth Super Cup triumph.

PSG begins its league title defense next Sunday at home to Caen. Monaco goes to Nantes next Saturday.

