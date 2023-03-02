Paris St. Germain (PSG) face off with Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 4) at the Parc des Princes.

The reigning champions are unsurprisingly atop the standings. With 19 wins in 25 games, they are eight clear of second-place Marseille and have won their last two outings.

Nantes, meanwhile, are in a mid-table spot of 13th. With 28 points, they seem comfortably away from a relegation scrap, but their form has not been the best coming into this game.

PSG vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nantes’ record against PSG is surprisingly not too bad in recent years. Their last win over the champions came in February 2022, and they also defeated beat in March 2021. However, the last time the two sides met, PSG won 3-0.

PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes this season, with their three losses coming away from home. In fact, they have only dropped four points at home all season, drawing with Monaco and Reims.

Parisians striker Kylian Mbappe is the Ligue 1 top scorer this season with 17 goals. Remarkably, he went past the 200-goal mark for the club last weekend despite only being in his sixth season at the club.

Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont has kept nine clean sheets this season, with only two other custodians – including PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma – keeping more.

With 62 goals, PSG are Ligue 1’s top goalscorers this seaso, nine clear of second-placed Monaco in the category.

PSG vs Nantes Prediction

PSG have not been above suffering the odd upset loss this season, with all three of their defeats coming in 2023. However, it’s unlikely that Nantes would condemn them to a fourth reverse of the season.

The visitors have won twice in their last five games, struggling against Ligue 1’s top sides and getting brushed aside 3-0 by PSG in September.

With Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in free-scoring form, Christophe Galtier’s side should go into their big UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash with Bayern Munich next week with a convincing win.

Prediction: PSG 4-0 Nantes

PSG vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – PSG

Tip 2: Kylian Mbappe to score for PSG – Yes (Mbappe is in great form, scoring four times in his last two league games.)

Tip 3: Game to feature more than two goals – Yes (PSG have scored more than twice in 20 of their last 24 games with Nantes across competitions.)

Poll : 0 votes