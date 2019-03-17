×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSG without Cavani, Draxler, Neymar against Marseille

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    17 Mar 2019, 05:21 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain will be without striker Edinson Cavani and winger Julian Draxler against bitter rival Marseille on Sunday, a clash between France's two biggest clubs.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that Cavani, who featured in the 3-1 loss to Manchester United last week in the Champions League despite a hip injury, has not recovered for the match at the Parc des Princes.

Draxler is hampered by a thigh injury.

In the absence of Brazil star Neymar, who is also out injured, France striker Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the attack while Dani Alves returns from suspension.

Known as "Le Classique," the match between PSG and Marseille became popular during the 1990s when the arrival of foreign stars such as Rai, Rudi Voeller and George Weah started a strong rivalry heavily promoted by the clubs' respective owners — Bernard Tapie at Marseille and Canal Plus at PSG.

With Marseille no longer among the favorites for the title, the matchup has lost some interest in recent years. But with PSG still reeling from its shock elimination at the hands of United and Mario Balotelli back to his best, this weekend's fixture has more appeal.

Italy striker Balotelli has scored five goals in seven games to help Marseille get back in contention for the European places.

"They are in form and have won many of their last matches," Tuchel said. "They have gained confidence, they play with more quality, it will be complicated and we will need to be at our best."

PSG has a 17-point lead at the top of the league and is expected to win a sixth title in seven years. Fourth-placed Marseille is unbeaten since early February and the team's good performances in recent weeks have dragged the team back in the hunt for a Champions League place.

Associated Press
NEWS
PSG have the players to stop Pogba, insists Draxler
RELATED STORY
Tuchel set to resume contract talks at PSG
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: PSG can cope without Neymar
RELATED STORY
Neymar happy to play in any position for PSG - Draxler
RELATED STORY
PSG coach Tuchel has to re-think plans with Neymar injured
RELATED STORY
PSG can reach Champions League final without Neymar – Cafu
RELATED STORY
Manchester United, Marseille and Coupe de France - Key games Neymar will miss
RELATED STORY
PSG star Cavani to train this week
RELATED STORY
5 Paris St Germain players who have impressed in the 2018-19 Ligue 1 season
RELATED STORY
Mbappe can't cover for Neymar and Cavani - Tuchel
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us