PSG Women vs Roma Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

PSG welcome Roma to the Stade Municipal Georges Lefevre in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday (December 13).

The French outfit are coming off a 1-1 draw at Le Havre in the Division 1 Feminine on Sunday. Ines Benyahia put Le Havre ahead in the 19th minute before Grace Geyoro scored the equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time.

Roma, meanwhile, came from behind in a 2-1 home win over AC Milan in Serie A Femminile. Kosovare Asslani put the Rossoneri ahead from the spot in the 24th minute, but second-half goals from Manuela Giugliano and Lucia Di Guglielmo helped the capital side complete the comeback.

They now turn their focus to the continent, where they beat Ajax 3-0 at home in their last game. Meanwhile, PSG's last game in the competition was a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich.

The loss left them at the foot of Group C with zero points, while Roma lead the way with four.

PSG Women vs Roma Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Roma have made a 15-game unbeaten start to the season, with their sole blemish coming in their 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich.

Four of PSG's last five games across competitions have had more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Nine of Roma's last 10 competitive games have produced at least three goals.

PSG's last five games across competitions have produced at least eight corners.

PSG Women vs Roma Women Prediction

PSG were arguably the favourites to top the group, but the Parisians have made a nightmarish start to their campaign. They are yet to register their first points on the board, and a third will leave them in danger of an early elimination.

Roma, meanwhile, continued their incredible start to the season with a comeback win at the weekend. Le Giallorosse have won all but one of 15 games this season, with the only outlier coming when they came back from a two-goal deficit at the break to draw with Bayern Munich.

Expect Roma to keep their unbeaten run going with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Roma

PSG Women vs Roma Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners