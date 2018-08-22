Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

PSV beat BATE in Champions League thriller, Benfica held at home

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    22 Aug 2018, 03:08 IST
Hirving Lozano
PSV star Hirving Lozano

PSV hold the advantage in their Champions League play-off following a thrilling 3-2 victory at BATE that was sealed by an 89th-minute header from substitute Donyell Malen.

PAOK held Benfica to a 1-1 draw in Lisbon while the first leg between Red Star Belgrade and Red Bull Salzburg ended goalless in Serbia as they battle to secure a place in the group stage of the competition.

BATE took a surprise lead in just the ninth minute of Tuesday's tie at Borisov Arena when Jasse Tuominen turned a low cross from Aleksandar Filipovic through the legs of Netherlands goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

The Eredivisie side were level before the break when referee Felix Zwayer gave a penalty for a handball by Nemanja Milunovic, Gaston Pereiro drilling home the penalty despite Denis Scherbitski diving the right way.

And the comeback was seemingly complete in the 62nd minute, Hirving Lozano collecting a pass from captain Luuk de Jong and bending home a delightful curling effort from 25 yards.

BATE had other ideas, however, 37-year-old Alyaksandr Hleb firing in a volley in the 88th minute that looked certain to have left the match finely balanced ahead of next week's concluding leg.

But PSV decisively retook the lead just a minute later to spark joyous celebrations, Malen rising highest in the box to crash a header from Angelino's cross past a helpless Scherbitski.

Pizzi's penalty in first-half stoppage time at the Estadio da Luz gave Benfica the lead against PAOK, but the Greek side scored a potentially vital away goal in the 76th minute through Amr Warda.

And Red Star Belgrade have a tough task to reach the group stage of the Champions League for the first time after they failed to break down Red Bull Salzburg in their home leg.

Omnisport
NEWS
PSV wins 3-2 away at BATE in Champions League qualifying
RELATED STORY
Benfica face Fenerbahce test in Champions League third...
RELATED STORY
AEK knocks Celtic out of Champions League qualifiers
RELATED STORY
10 best Champions League finals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Scored in the Final of the Champions League...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League winners list: Only 22 teams have...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham to play opening Champions League home match at...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
Buriram Extend Lead, Bangkok Glass win 11 Goal Thriller -...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Champions League Finals 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
Today TOW STA 12:15 AM Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us