PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven and Go Ahead Eagles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (January 28).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at FC Emmen. Lucas Bernadou gave Emmen a shock 24th-minute lead before Mauro Junior's 43rd-minute dismissal made the visitors' job more difficult. Eventually, PSV could not overturn the deficit as the pressure mounts on manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

Go Ahead, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar at home in their last outing. Yukinara Sugawara was the star of the show, providing two assists and scoring once in the rout.

Welkom bij PSV, Earnest! Per 1 maart 2023 treedt Earnest Stewart (53) in dienst bij PSV als Directeur Voetbalzaken. Zijn contract loopt tot medio 2027.

The defeat saw Go Ahead drop to 11th spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 17 games. PSV, meanwhile, occupy third spot with 35 points, six points behind leaders Feyenoord.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 70th meeting between the two sides, with PSV leading 46-13.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw PSV claim a 5-2 away win.

PSV have scored at least twice in their last five games against Go Ahead.

Four of PSV's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Go Ahead's last seven league games have had goals at both ends, with five games producing at least four goals.

PSV are unbeaten in their last 18 games against Go Ahead, winning the last 13.

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

PSV are heavy favourites, but the Eindhoven outfit have struggled to get going in recent weeks, leading to pressure on Nistelrooy. The Lightbulbs have lost several key players, while their injury list is also significant.

PSV have lost the usual flair associated with them, struggling to create chances, which has seen them fall off the pace in the title race.

Nevertheless, they should bounce back with a narrow win against Go Ahead, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles

PSV Eindhoven vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score 2+ goals

