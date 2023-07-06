PSV Eindhoven vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8, 2023 

PSV Eindhoven face Sint-Truidense on Saturday (July 8) in a pre-season friendly. The Dutch side enjoyed a strong campaign last season ,finishing second in the Eredivisie, seven points behind champions Feyenoord. They also secured the KNVB Beker Cup title, beating rivals Ajax on penalties in the final.

PSV have appointed former Olympique Lyonnais manager Peter Bosz as the new head coach after Ruud van Nistelrooy's surprise resignation. They will play their first game under the new boss this weekend and will look to kick things off with a win.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, had a mixed bag of results in their domestic assignments last season. They picked up 42 points from 34 games in the Jupiler Pro League last season, finishing 12th and missing out on the European playoffs by eight points.

Unlike their weekend opponents, De Kanaries have been busy this summer playing five friendlies.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

PSV's last meeting against Belgian opposition came in July last year when they faced Cercle Brugge in a pre-season friendly, which ended 2-2.

Sint-Truidense have scored in all but two of their last 11 games across competitions.

The Boeren are without a clean sheet in three games.

Only five of De Kanaries' 11 league wins last season came on the road.

PSV were the highest-scoring side in the top flight last season, scoring 89 times.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

PSV ended last season with a brilliant 17-game unbeaten streak, winning 14. They have lost just twice since the turn of the year and will head into the weekend clash as the overwhelming favourites.

Sint-Truidense, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in five friendlies. They have, however, faced mostly amateur sides and could see defeat against top-flight opposition.

Prediction: PSV 4-1 Sint-Truidense

PSV Eindhoven vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSV

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Canaries' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the Boeren's last five games.)

