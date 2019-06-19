×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSV would love to sign Robben – Van Bommel

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    19 Jun 2019, 01:30 IST
Arjen Robben - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben is a target for PSV and the former Bayern Munich winger has already been contacted by the Eredivisie club, according to Mark van Bommel.

Robben left Bayern at the end of 2018-19, bringing his decade-long association with the Bundesliga giants to an end.

The 35-year-old is now a free agent, and boss Van Bommel – who guided PSV to a second-placed Eredivisie finish last season – made no secret of his desire to see Robben return to a club he played for between 2002 and 2004.

However, Van Bommel accepts it may still prove difficult to bring in the ex-Netherlands international.

"There's been more than one call," Van Bommel told Voetbalzone. "But it's very simple, he's the one who has to make the decision.

"He knows that we would love to have him here and we now have to give him the time he needs to make a decision.

"I am not going to put any pressure on him to force a decision. It's an important decision for him.

"He could retire or he could continue to play. He could join us or he could go elsewhere. He will have received loads of offers."

Advertisement

Should Robben arrive, it could well be as a replacement for Hirving Lozano, who looks set to leave PSV after another stellar campaign, with Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly leading the chase for the Mexico forward.

Another player who looks set to depart PSV is full-back Angelino, who has been heavily linked with a return to Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola looks to add a left-back to his squad.

And Van Bommel acknowledged PSV have a fight on their hands if they are to keep hold of the 22-year-old, who left City in 2018.

"There is a chance he could leave, yes," Van Bommel said when asked about Angelino's future.

"We would rather not allow anyone to leave, but there's not an awful lot you can do with certain players. Ideally we would like to hold on to players."

Tags:
Manchester City
Advertisement
Goretzka would be 'ecstatic' if Sane joined Bayern
RELATED STORY
Sane to Bayern 'would increase Bundesliga's appeal'
RELATED STORY
Sane would be Robben and Ribery's successor – Rummenigge talks up Bayern move
RELATED STORY
Gnabry convinced Manchester City star Sane would be a big hit for Bayern
RELATED STORY
3 winger partnerships Bayern Munich should try to establish as a replacement for the outgoing Robben-Ribery duo
RELATED STORY
Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG in advanced talks to sign De Ligt
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester City failed to sign under Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester City should sign this summer
RELATED STORY
De Ligt will move to England or Spain, says Van der Sar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT JAP CHI
0 - 4
 Japan vs Chile
Today BOL PER 03:00 AM Bolivia vs Peru
Today BRA VEN 06:00 AM Brazil vs Venezuela
Tomorrow COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
Tomorrow ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
21 Jun URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
International Friendlies 2019
PP COT ETH Côte d'Ivoire vs Ethiopia
18 Jun BEN MAU 10:00 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Today COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Today SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us