Puel eager for Maguire stay amid Manchester United links

Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire

Reported Manchester United target Harry Maguire should stay at Leicester City to continue his development, Claude Puel has said.

Maguire was relegated from the Premier League with Hull City a year ago but has since become one of the division's most in-demand defenders.

United have been linked with the centre-back, who starred for England in their run to the semi-finals of the World Cup, although Leicester are reportedly trying to convince him to sign a new contract.

And Puel, who also hopes to keep Denmark's World Cup star Kasper Schmeichel, thinks staying at King Power Stadium is the right move for 25-year-old Maguire.

"It is important for Maguire to continue for Leicester," said Puel.

"It is a good feeling. If our players are interesting a lot of clubs it is because we are recruiting well and doing good work. It is important we continue this.

"When we welcome players back from the World Cup, I hope we can give them the opportunity to continue advancing their ambitions and perform in the Premier League."

Maguire's former Leicester team-mate Riyad Mahrez, though, has suggested the defender should follow him through the exit door.

"Of course he deserves to play higher but Leicester is a good club as well, so it is him that will have to decide," said Mahrez, who joined Premier League champions Manchester City this month for a reported £60million fee.

While Maguire and Schmeichel have been tipped to leave Leicester, the club have signed former Norwich City defender Louis Ramsay.

The 20-year-old confirmed the move in a social media post.