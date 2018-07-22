Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Puel shuts down Schmeichel transfer speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.09K   //    22 Jul 2018, 07:34 IST
Kasper Schmeichel Dinamarca Mundial 17072018
Kasper Schmeichel Dinamarca Mundial 17072018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says the club has not received any offers for Kasper Schmeichel, despite speculation linking the goalkeeper with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

The 31-year-old, who was a member of Leicester's remarkable Premier League title-winning team in 2015-16, was recently at the World Cup as Denmark were eliminated by Croatia on penalties.

Since then, the Foxes have signed Danny Ward from Liverpool for £12.5million, but Puel is determined to keep Schmeichel at the club for the upcoming season.

"Of course Kasper is a very important player for us. He had a very strong World Cup," he said after Leicester's 4-1 win over Notts County in a pre-season friendly.

"We need Kasper, with his character, his performance and his consistency.

"There is no problem with this. There is a lot of speculation at this moment, it is normal."

Puel also said Ward was signed by the club to provide competition to Schmeichel and not to replace him.

"I think he can bring more competition to the squad and more possibilities," said Puel.

"It is a good thing to have competition between players in the squad to develop desire.

"It gives good focus and concentration."

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Leicester sign Ward from Liverpool amid Schmeichel...
RELATED STORY
4 Goalkeepers Who Can Replace Thibaut Courtois At Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: £200 million price tag issued for...
RELATED STORY
8 potential replacements for Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea's top 5 transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
Five goalkeepers who could replace Thibaut Courtois at...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
Sarri, not Sarri: How Antonio Conte's title winning...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Loanee's of 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
Three Premier League Managers Who Could Be Fired After...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us