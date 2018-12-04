×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Puel unsure if Vardy needs surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    04 Dec 2018, 02:16 IST
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy

Leicester City boss Claude Puel admits he is unsure if striker Jamie Vardy requires surgery on a troublesome groin injury.

Vardy scored in Leicester's Premier League defeat of Watford on Saturday but has been playing through the pain.

The former England striker is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Fulham, which is a reunion with former Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri, who won the 2015-16 title at the club.

And Puel is unsure whether Vardy will be able to take his place in the Leicester squad as they seek to extend a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

"I will see tomorrow," Puel told reporters on Monday. "I cannot say which players have a problem but I do not know at the moment my starting players in two days.

"We will see. I don't know for the moment. I know he felt something but we will see with him and my medical staff."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3 points  Enjoy your Saturday night! @lcfc

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Asked if Vardy may need an operation, Puel said: "I don't know. It's a balance to know his feelings step by step.

"Tomorrow will be another day, it will be for Jamie and for all the other players that feel something [an injury]. I don't know the players that are available for this game.

"It's an important game and I hope the other players will be ready in their minds to play and replace another team-mate."

Vardy has scored five goals in 12 Premier League appearances for Leicester so far this season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ill Vardy couldn't stomach penalty decision – Puel
RELATED STORY
Cardiff result not important for Leicester - Puel
RELATED STORY
Puel unaware if Maguire has release clause
RELATED STORY
Puel salutes 10-man Leicester's spirit
RELATED STORY
Vardy: Hardest week of my life
RELATED STORY
Puel angry over Holding handball
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 must have players for...
RELATED STORY
Leicester players devastated by Srivaddhanaprabha's death...
RELATED STORY
Puel hails players after emotional Leicester win
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Leicester City - 4 Things that we learnt from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us