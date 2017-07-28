Pulisic backs Dortmund to dethrone Bayern in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have not won the Bundesliga for five years but Christian Pulisic feels the title could be theirs in the coming season.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 14:25 IST

Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic has fired a warning to Bayern Munich ahead of the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have been crowned champions every year since Dortmund won back-to-back titles under Jurgen Klopp in 2011 and 2012.

BVB finished third last season, three points behind RB Leipzig in second and 18 adrift of Bayern at the top, having suffered six defeats in their 34 matches.

However, they secured two wins against Bayern over the course of the season, claiming a 1-0 league victory in November and a 3-2 triumph in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal, which they went on to win.

And Pulisic, who has rubbished rumours of a move to the Allianz Arena in recent weeks, believes Dortmund are well placed to take back the Bundesliga title in 2017-18.

"We've got a big chance to win the league this coming season," he told Kicker.

Pulisic hopes to enhance his own burgeoning reputation next term after a highly impressive first full season in the senior side.

"Last season was a good step in my development," said the 18-year-old. "I want to build on that. I don't feel the pressure from the fans or media. Only I can put pressure on myself, but I'm trying to keep a lid on things as much as possible."