Pulisic plays 2nd US match in 13 months, starts vs England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    16 Nov 2018, 01:41 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic played his second game with the U.S. national team in 13 months, returning to the lineup for Thursday night's exhibition against England.

The 20-year-old midfielder was part of a five-man midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Weston McKennie and Wil Trapp in deep positions and Julian Green flanked by Pulisic and Tim Weah — a son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

Pulisic had played just once for the U.S. since the Americans' loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended a streak of seven straight World Cup appearances, a May exhibition against Bolivia at Chester, Pennsylvania, near his hometown of Hershey.

Brad Guzan was in goal, and the back line included a quartet that had never played together: right back DeAndre Yedlin, central defenders Matt Miazga and John Brooks, and left back Jorge Villafana. Bobby Wood was the lone forward on his 26th birthday.

Midfielder Romain Gall and goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, the two players in U.S. camp with no international experience, did not dress. Josh Sargent, Luca de la Torre, Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman also were scratched.

The U.S. bench included goalkeeper Ethan Horvath; defenders Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Shaq Moore; and midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Marky Delgado, Sebastian Lletget and Kenny Saief.

Jordan Pickford was in goal for England, which had Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, Michael Keane and Lewis Dunk in central defender and Ben Chilwell at left back. Fabian Delph, Dele Alli and Harry Winks were in the midfield, and Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard and Callum Wilson at the top of the attack.

Wayne Rooney was on the bench and England planned for the 33-year-old striker to make his 120th and final international appearance. He holds the England record of 53 goals.

Dunk and Wilson were making their debuts.

