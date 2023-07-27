Pumas UNAM vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023 

DC United play their final group game of the 2023 Leagues Cup against Pumas UNAM at the Audi Field Stadium in Washington on Saturday (July 29).

The Black and Red reached the knockouts of the cup after beating Montreal 1-0 in their last game. Erik Hurtado netted a 70th-minute winner to secure all three points for his side. DC are atop the East 2 group and will look to wrap up the round with two wins from two.

It was a surprise win over Montreal, as DC had come off jjust three wins from their previous eight games. In fact, they were battered 4-0 by New England in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Pumas started their 2023-24 season with a win but have struggled for consistency. After beating Club Tijuana 3-2 in their first game of the Liga MX, the Gold and Blues have drawn their next three.

That includes a 2-2 draw with Montreal in the Leagues Cup. The Mexican side trailed 2-0 at the break, courtesy of goals from Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choiniere for Montreal. Pumas, though, fought back late on, netting in the 88th and 91st minutes to force penalties.

Adrian Aldrete and Jorge Ruvalcaba missed their spot-kicks for the Gold and Blues as their Canadian rivals prevailed 4-2.

Pumas UNAM vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides meet for the first time.

DC have won twice in their last five games, keeping a clean sheet in both.

Pumas are unbeaten in four games this season, winning once.

DC have won, drawn and lost once in their last three home games.

Pumas UNAM vs DC United Prediction

Pumas have struggled for consistency in the new season but showed great fighting spirit against Montreal in their last game. DC, meanwhile, haven't really covered themselves in glory either but have home advantage.

It could be close, but the Black and Reds should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Pumas 1-2 DC United

Pumas UNAM vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DC

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes