Pune City retain defenders Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Indian Super League side Pune Ciy FC today retained the services of defenders Gurtej Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for the upcoming season.

Gurtej began his football career with JCT, played for Pailan Arrows, Churchill Brothers, Bengaluru FC and Fateh Hyderabad. Last season, he made 18 appearances and scored his first ever professional career goal for the Pune outfit. While goalkeeper Kamaljit started with AIFF Academy before joining Sporting Club de Goa in 2014.

On continuing his association with FC Pune City, Gurtej said, "It was a great learning curve for me last season and to play with experienced pros made a world of difference to my confidence."

"It was my first ISL and to start early on in the season and then train with some of the best in business was a great experience for me. We want to better what we did last season and make it count," Kamaljit said.

Lalchhuanmawia better known as Chhuantea started his career with I-league side Shillong Lajong in 2014 and thereafter moved to Bengaluru FC in 2015. The Mizoram-born player made his Indian National Team debut in 2015 and also turned up for Mumbai City FC.

Chhuantea, who played nine games last season, expressed his desire to play more often, "In the coming season I wish to contribute more than what I did last season. The fact that I am staying back is because I am committed to the team's cause and eagerly looking forward to the coming season".

On retaining the three Indian players, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Gurtej has reveled in the role of defender last season with consistent ball clearing skills and coordination with midfield. Lalchhuanmawia is a seasoned defender with many years of experience in top flight football and we are counting on him to bring in a lot of solidarity to our defense