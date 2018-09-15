Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alwyn, Shankar seek game time and experience at FC Pune City

PTI
NEWS
News
39   //    15 Sep 2018, 16:01 IST

Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) Pune City FC's new recruits Alwyn George and Shankar Sampingiraj are looking forward to living up to the franchise's expectations in the upcoming Indian Super League.

Some of FC Pune City's youngest talent were at the heart of the team's historic run last season.

With Alwyn and Sampingiraj, the club looks to continue doing that. The midfielders who joined the club this season have set expectations for themselves and from the club too.

"I wish to remain injury-free and maintain high levels of fitness for the coming season," said Shankar of what he expects from himself.

Shankar comes in to the FC Pune City fold after having an impressive outing for Bengaluru FC leading upto a national call for the U-23 side. The Karnataka born began his professional career with HAL and later signed with Pailan Arrows followed by a stint at DSK Shivajians (on loan).

His fellow midfielder Alwyn also is clear about his priorities.

"I want to get as much game time as possible here at FC Pune City and am doing everything I need to do for making that happen," said Alwyn who has a homecoming of sorts.

The Nagpur player is playing for a Maharashtra based club for the first time in his professional career.

Alwyn started his career with the Tata Football Academy in 2008 and signed his first professional contract with Pailan Arrows four years later. It was the midfielder's stint at Dempo that caught the eyes of everyone as he was named best young Indian player of the season for two years in a row.

Post this, Alwyn played in Indian Super League with FC Goa, Delhi Dynamos FC and later Bengaluru FC

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
ISL 2018-19: Interview with Alwyn and Shankar - "Pune...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City complete the double signing of...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City complete dual signing of Gabriel...
RELATED STORY
ISL Update: FC Pune City determined to bring home the...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: FC Pune City retain Gurtej Singh, Kamaljit...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalscorers in the Indian Super League
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal players who need to improve their game
RELATED STORY
10 greatest English footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us