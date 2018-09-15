Alwyn, Shankar seek game time and experience at FC Pune City

Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) Pune City FC's new recruits Alwyn George and Shankar Sampingiraj are looking forward to living up to the franchise's expectations in the upcoming Indian Super League.

Some of FC Pune City's youngest talent were at the heart of the team's historic run last season.

With Alwyn and Sampingiraj, the club looks to continue doing that. The midfielders who joined the club this season have set expectations for themselves and from the club too.

"I wish to remain injury-free and maintain high levels of fitness for the coming season," said Shankar of what he expects from himself.

Shankar comes in to the FC Pune City fold after having an impressive outing for Bengaluru FC leading upto a national call for the U-23 side. The Karnataka born began his professional career with HAL and later signed with Pailan Arrows followed by a stint at DSK Shivajians (on loan).

His fellow midfielder Alwyn also is clear about his priorities.

"I want to get as much game time as possible here at FC Pune City and am doing everything I need to do for making that happen," said Alwyn who has a homecoming of sorts.

The Nagpur player is playing for a Maharashtra based club for the first time in his professional career.

Alwyn started his career with the Tata Football Academy in 2008 and signed his first professional contract with Pailan Arrows four years later. It was the midfielder's stint at Dempo that caught the eyes of everyone as he was named best young Indian player of the season for two years in a row.

Post this, Alwyn played in Indian Super League with FC Goa, Delhi Dynamos FC and later Bengaluru FC