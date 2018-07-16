Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Putin 'proud' of Russia's handling of World Cup

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
39   //    16 Jul 2018, 02:46 IST

Moscow, Jul 16 (AFP) President Vladimir Putin said Russia could be "proud" of its hosting of the football World Cup, judging it a success "in every respect" after final.

"We can surely be proud of how we organised this tournament," Putin said in televised comments after France's victory against Croatia yesterday.

"We have made this grand event a success in every respect," he added.

"We have done it for our supporters, for Russians who are passionate about sport and for all those who love sport across the world." Putin thanked the foreign fans who came to Russia for the tournament.

Before it started a month ago, there had been concerns due to the memory of violence between Russian and English fans during the Euro 2016 tournament in France.

Fans at this World Cup however "showed that sport and football can manage not to divide people and not lead to fights and disputes, but unite people on the basis of common values," Putin said.

"People tried to scare us by saying the English would come and commit hooliganism... But everyone behaved in a most exemplary manner."

Putin said foreign visitors holding "fan ID" cards for the World Cup could have visa-free entry to Russia for the rest of 2018.

The fan IDs which permitted ticket-holders to enter Russia during the World Cup had initially been due to expire on July 25.

Now, "foreign supporters who currently have fan IDs will be able to benefit from multiple entries into the Russian Federation without a visa until the end of the year," Putin said.

Despite high diplomatic tension between Moscow and the West, world football officials and personalities as well as world leaders have lined up to praise Russia's hosting of the tournament.

Russian leaders revelled in last night's dramatic match after French players lifted the trophy.

The game was watched by Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Putin said he had congratulated both leaders.

"A score of 4-2 in a final -- I can't remember seeing a score like that and few people could," Putin said.

"Both teams were magnificent... I am sure everyone liked the way they played, and so did I."

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev wrote on Instagram: "A marvellous final! France are champions. Russia has organised the best World Cup." The Russian foreign ministry congratulated France for its victory in an official tweet. "Congratulations to the @FrenchTeam for their second title and thank you for this feast of football!" it wrote

Russia win in World Cup offers distraction as Putin benefits
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why England can be proud of their...
RELATED STORY
Column: Putin gets luck of the draw at World Cup opener
RELATED STORY
Pussy Riot upstages Putin with protest that halts World Cup
RELATED STORY
Putin and Robbie Williams open World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Dier inspired by Sterling's handling of criticism
RELATED STORY
Dutch soccer great Van Basten rejects Putin meeting concerns
RELATED STORY
Column: Infantino fawns over Putin, politicizes soccer body
RELATED STORY
Putin wants tough soccer from Russia at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Four takeaways from the two semi-final matches of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us