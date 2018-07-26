Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Putin soccer ball gift to Trump may have had microchip

Associated Press
NEWS
News
152   //    26 Jul 2018, 07:07 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — The soccer ball that Vladimir Putin gave President Donald Trump may have had a bug after all. Though it's not what you're thinking.

Adidas says that particular ball is embedded with a microchip that accesses Adidas content for display on smartphones.

After the Russian leader tossed it to Trump following their Finland summit, Sen. Lindsey Graham — a Putin critic — tweeted that he'd have it checked for listening devices.

That's exactly what the U.S. Secret Service has done. A security screening is standard for all gifts to the president.

Trump said he would give the red-and-white ball to his 12-year-old son, Barron, a soccer fan.

Graham said he'd "never allow it in the White House." The White House had no update Wednesday on the ball's status.

