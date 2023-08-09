Qarabag vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023

Qarabag welcome HJK to the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts kicked off their qualifying campaign in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round with a 6-1 aggregate win over Lincoln Red Imps. In the second, they suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Rakow Czestochowa to drop to the Europa League.

HJK, meanwhile, recorded a 1-0 win in the home leg of the second qualifying round against Molde in the UEFA Champions League. However, a 2-0 away defeat meant they were eliminated in the second round for the fifth straight year.

Qarabag's poor form continued in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Saturday, suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Zira. HJK, meanwhile, bounced back from their 2-0 defeat with a 4-2 win over Mariehamn in the Veikkausliiga on Saturday.

Both teams played in the group stage of the Europa League last season. HJK finished fourth in their group and were eliminated from the competition, while Qarabag were eliminated from the knockout round playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing third in their group.

Qarabag vs HJK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Qarabag have met Finnish opponents four times across competitions, winning twice and suffering one defeat

HJK are unbeaten in two meetings against Azerbaijani teams (Neftchi Baku),winning one.

Qarabag have suffered one defeat in 17 home games in Europe, including qualifiers.

HJK have one win in ten away games in Europe.

Qarabag vs HJK Prediction

Qarabag are winless in three games, losing twice. They have a couple of wins from their last five home games across competitions.

They're unbeaten in ten home games in European competition and have kept clean sheets in five of the last seven games. They have lost once in six home games overall.

HJK, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games across competitions. They have one win in five away games. They are winless in five away games in Europe, failing to score four times.

Considering the home advantage for Qarabag and HJK's struggles on their travels in Europe, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-1 HJK

Qarabag vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qarabag

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Redon Xhixha to score or assist any time - Yes