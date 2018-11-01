×
'Qatar to host World Corporate Games next year'

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    01 Nov 2018, 16:12 IST

Doha, Nov 1 (PTI) Qatar will host the 23rd edition of the World Corporate Games next year, which will provide an opportunity for corporations around the world to showcase their competitive prowess through sports, the organisers said.

This is the first time the World Corporate Games will be held in the Middle East, officials of Sports for Life, organisers of the event, said in a statement.

The sporting event takes place every one to two years and the last edition was held in Houston in the US last year, they said.

The World Corportate Games, established nearly 30 years ago, aims to bring together, the local, regional and international business sporting community.

Taking place between 6 and 9 November 2019, the event is expected to attract around 8,000 international and local participants, making this one of the largest participation sporting events in Qatar's history, the organisers said.

It will be the first time that the World Corporate Games incorporate eSports and mindsports, they said.

The event features both individual and team competitions, open equally to women and men of all ages and abilities with team events for skilled, semi-skilled or novice participants.

It is an all-inclusive event with paragames integrated for various categories as well, according to the organisers.

"Doha and Qatar together make an outstanding venue for the Games," said Maureen Johnston, Founder of the World Corporate Games.

"The facilities are amongst the best in the world, the ambience of the city and the magnificence of the infrastructure together with legendary hospitality of the Qataris will create an exceptional experience for every participant and visitor. I am very proud that the Games will be hosted here," Johnston said.

"Sport has a unique power to bring people together and we look forward to having this event amplify our country's message of welcoming the world," said Rashed AlQurese, Chief Marketing & Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA)

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
