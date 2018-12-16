×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup final stadium design

PTI
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Dec 2018, 09:25 IST

Lusail (Qatar), Dec 16 (AFP) Qatar revealed the design for the stadium that will in four years' time host the first ever World Cup finals game to be played in the Middle East.

The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium -- also the venue for the 2022 World Cup final -- was revealed in an elaborate ceremony attended by the country's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and other dignitaries, including the United Nations' secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.

Hassan al-Thawadi, the head of the country's World Cup organising body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, called the unveiling a "significant milestone".

"Every milestone for us is always important," he said.

"The announcement of the design of the stadium is very, very important... it's the last stadium as well." The Lusail Stadium is the eighth and final venue to be revealed for the Qatar World Cup.

Designed by British architects Foster and Partners, the stadium is said to take its inspiration from Arab craftmanship, said the committee.

It also stands close to the site of the former home of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani al-Thani. The stadium sits in the completely new city of Lusail, a USD 45 billion (40 billion euro) project located 15 kilometres (nine miles) north of the capital Doha.

It is one of the largest infrastructure schemes undertaken by Qatar, which is undergoing enormous transformation for the World Cup.

Construction work, in the shape of a Qatari/Chinese joint project, is set to finish in 2020.

The unveiling of Lusail comes as world football's governing body FIFA is still considering whether to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48.

Advertisement

If that expansion occurs -- there is currently a feasibility study underway -- it is likely that tournament games will be shared among other countries in the region.

"Ultimately the decision (on expansion) will be made with FIFA and Qatar," said Thawadi

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 reasons why Qatar 2022 World Cup will be a success
RELATED STORY
Amnesty: Firm by Qatar 2022 World Cup site didn't pay wages
RELATED STORY
Ahead of 2022 World Cup, Qatar still has a long way to go
RELATED STORY
FIFA won't be bound by politics over sharing Qatar World Cup
RELATED STORY
Qatar World Cup confronted by yet another problem - rain
RELATED STORY
FIFA president Infantino pledges best ever World Cup in...
RELATED STORY
How can India make it to Qatar 2022
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
5 epic dying-minute goals in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us