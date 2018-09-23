Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
QPR 0 Norwich City 1: Pukki hits winner as hot streak continues

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    23 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST
teemupukki-cropped
Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki scored his third goal in as many matches to give Norwich City a third consecutive Championship victory as Daniel Farke's men beat QPR 1-0 at Loftus Road.

The Finland international, who also scored two in two for his country in their Nations League victories over Hungary and Estonia earlier in the month, broke the deadlock against Steve McClaren's side after 71 minutes of a tightly contested game.

Marco Stiepermann's cross from the Norwich left found Pukki unmarked with only goalkeeper Joe Lumley to beat and he deftly turned the ball into the net with his chest.

Norwich resisted QPR's attempts to turn the game around in the closing stages, holding out for a result that extends their unbeaten run to four games and moves them up to 11th in the Championship table.

QPR went into the game having won three of their previous four league games but the defeat leaves them 16th in the table.

