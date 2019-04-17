×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Qualifiers Ajax make Champions League history with run to semis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
252   //    17 Apr 2019, 03:06 IST
Matthijs de Ligt
Matthijs de Ligt has shone in Ajax's Champions League run

Ajax have become the first Champions League team to come through three qualifying rounds and reach the semi-finals after dumping Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus out.

The Dutch giants have lit up Europe's elite club competition this season in a sensational run, eliminating defending champions Real Madrid and now the Bianconeri with two stunning second-leg wins away from home.

Yet Ajax's campaign began back in late July, after they finished second in the Eredivisie last term, and no equivalent side in Champions League history can match their progression to this stage.

Ajax have played Sturm Graz, Standard Liege, Dynamo Kiev, AEK Athens, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Madrid and now Juve en route to a last-four meeting with either Manchester City or Tottenham.

A towering header from captain Matthijs de Ligt sealed a 2-1 win in Turin for the four-time European champions and a 3-2 aggregate success.

The Netherlands centre-back is just 19 years and 246 days old and became the youngest player to score in the knockout stages of the Champions League since 1996.

The player on that occasion was also an Ajax youngster, with Nordin Wooter - aged 19 years and 237 days - netting against Panathinaikos.

Omnisport
NEWS
Champions League: Will Ajax repeat their heroics from 1995?
RELATED STORY
Playing the Ajax way, Ajax have shown they have enough talent to compete with the best.
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19, Round of 16: Ajax vs Real Madrid - Game Preview, Stats, where to watch, and so on
RELATED STORY
Predictions for UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Olsen: Fearless Ajax can win Champions League
RELATED STORY
Juventus v Ajax Preview: UEFA Champions League 2018/19 Match Preview, Where to Watch and more 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Juventus have Ronaldo but we believe we can continue making history, says Ajax defender
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus star makes another record with his goal against Ajax in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax could cause another upset against Juventus
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us