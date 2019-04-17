Qualifiers Ajax make Champions League history with run to semis

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 252 // 17 Apr 2019, 03:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matthijs de Ligt has shone in Ajax's Champions League run

Ajax have become the first Champions League team to come through three qualifying rounds and reach the semi-finals after dumping Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus out.

The Dutch giants have lit up Europe's elite club competition this season in a sensational run, eliminating defending champions Real Madrid and now the Bianconeri with two stunning second-leg wins away from home.

Yet Ajax's campaign began back in late July, after they finished second in the Eredivisie last term, and no equivalent side in Champions League history can match their progression to this stage.

Ajax have played Sturm Graz, Standard Liege, Dynamo Kiev, AEK Athens, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Madrid and now Juve en route to a last-four meeting with either Manchester City or Tottenham.

3 - @AFCAjax are the first team in history to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League after surviving three qualifying rounds. Journey. pic.twitter.com/LXx2DBCMOC — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) April 16, 2019

A towering header from captain Matthijs de Ligt sealed a 2-1 win in Turin for the four-time European champions and a 3-2 aggregate success.

The Netherlands centre-back is just 19 years and 246 days old and became the youngest player to score in the knockout stages of the Champions League since 1996.

The player on that occasion was also an Ajax youngster, with Nordin Wooter - aged 19 years and 237 days - netting against Panathinaikos.

19 - Matthijs de Ligt is the youngest Dutch player to score in a Champions League knockout match (19y 246d) since Nordin Wooter in April 1996 for Ajax vs Panathinaikos (19y 237d). Leader. #JUVAJA pic.twitter.com/2PzHolCmII — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2019