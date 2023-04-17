Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19, 2023 

Queens Park Rangers host Norwich City at the Loftus Road Stadium on Wednesday (April 19) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a torrid run of results this year and are inching closer to the drop zone. QPR lost 3-0 to Coventry City last time out and could have no complaints after attempting just one shot on target all game. QPR are 20th in the league with 43 points from 42 games.

Norwich, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently but remain hopeful of securing playoff football. They lost 5-1 to Middlesbrough last weekend and were already three goals down before team top scorer Josh Sargent scored a consolation.

The visitors are 10th in the Championship with 61 points and will enter the playoff spots with a win.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 128 previous meetings between them, with Norwich leading 50-41.

There have been 37 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Norwich are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

QPR are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The hosts have picked up 22 points at home this season. Only last-placed Wigan Athletic (18) have picked up fewer.

The Hoops have the joint-worst defensive record in the second tier this season, conceding 67 times.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction

QPR have lost five of their last six league games and have won just once in the league in 2023. They have lost their last three home games and could struggle here.

Norwich, meanwhie, have also struggled for points recently, winning just one of their last seven games. The gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors win this one, though.

Prediction: QPR 0-1 Norwich

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the hosts' last five games.)

