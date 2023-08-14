Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16, 2023 

Football
By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Aug 14, 2023 18:00 GMT
Watford v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship
QPR host Norwich on Wednesday.

Queens Park Rangers host Norwich City at Loftus Road on Wednesday (August 16) in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The hosts opened their Championship campaign with a 4-0 loss to Watford. QPR, though, returned to winning ways, beating Cardiff City 2-1. Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paal got on the scoresheet in either half before Cardiff scored a consolation.

QPR were knocked out at this stage of the cup competition last season, losing on penalties to Charlton Athletic.

Norwich, meanwhile, beat Hull City 2-1 in their league opener earlier in the month. They then played out an entertaining 4-4 draw against Southampton, squandering the lead thrice as a stalemate ensued.

The visitors have made it past the first round of the Carabao Cup in their last two seasons.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the 130th meeting between the two teams, with QPR trailing Norwich 50-41.
  • Norwich are unbeaten in six games in the fixture.
  • QPR have kept one clean sheet in ten games in the fixture.
  • The Canaries (6) are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Championship this season.
  • QPR picked up 23 points at home in the Championship last season, the second-fewest in the competition.

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Prediction

QPR's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. They have, however, won just one competitive game at home all year.

Norwich, meanwhile, are on a nine-game unbeaten streak after losing four of five games. They have enjoyed positive results in this fixture recently and should come out on top, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Norwich

Queens Park Rangers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of QPR's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in three of their last four matchups.)

Edited by Bhargav
