Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Queens Park Rangers host Plymouth Argyle at the Loftus Road Stadium on Wednesday (December 13) in the Championship.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season, prompting the dismissal of manager Gareth Ainsworth and appointment of Marti Cifuentes. The Spaniard has had an encouraging start, leading the Hoops to a 2-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

QPR are 22nd in the league table with 19 points from 20 games.

Plymouth, meanwhile, have had their struggles in the second tier. They lost 2-0 to leaders Leicester City in their last game, conceding both goals early in the second half. The visitors are 18th in the Championship, three points above QPR.

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 50 meetings, QPR trail 25-18.

The two sides last faced off in a League Cup clash in September 2020, which Plymouth won 3-2.

The hosts have won one of their last 12 games in the fixture.

Plymouth have conceded 33 goals in the league this season. Only Norwich City (36) and Rotherham United (39) have conceded more.

QPR are the third-lowest-scoring side in the Championship, netting 19 times.

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle Prediction

QPR are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in 12. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games.

Plymouth, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won two of their last seven. They are without a win on the road this season and could see defeat.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Plymouth

Queens Park Rangers vs Plymouth Argyle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: QPR

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of QPR's last five games.)