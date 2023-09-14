R. Union SG vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

R. Union SG entertain Genk at the Stade Joseph Marien in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday (September 16).

The two teams drew 1-1 in their previous meeting during the last few days of the 2022-23 campaign. Genk failed to get the better of R. Union despite playing at home. That result gives the hosts a psychological advantage heading into this clash, with Genk in search of their first win over USG since January 2022.

Les Unionistes are rooted in fifth place, level on 10 points with three other teams, including third-placed Club Brugge, in the standings. Trailing first-placed Gent by three points, USG could leap into the top three if they succeed on Saturday. With four home wins in their last five games, USG’s confidence should be high.

Genk, meanwhile, have won twice, drawn twice and lost once, which leaves them in ninth spot with eight points. Interestingly, they have conceded the fewest goals – two - in the campaign, highlighting their defensive strength. The visitors are unbeaten in six games across competitions.

Blauw-Wit are hoping to achieve a successful title defence despite their slow start. They won the regular season last term but lost the playoffs to Royal Antwerp. Genk boast a decent away record, with three wins in five games. However, USG marginally dominate their head-to-head.

R. Union SG vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

USG have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Genk.

The two teams have faced off 10 times, with USG winning four and losing three.

USG have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Genk have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

USG have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Genk have won twice and drawn thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: USG: D-W-W-L-W; Genk: D-W-W-D-D

R. Union SG vs Genk Prediction

Dennis Eckert has caught the eye for USG this season, netting five times and delivering an assist. In their last five clashes at the Stade Joseph Marien, Union have won thrice while Genk have prevailed twice.

Genk top scorer Joseph Paintsil is yet to open his account this season. He netted 17 times last season, one goal behind Paul Onuachu, who has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor.

USG come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: R. Union SG 2-1 Genk

R. Union SG vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – USG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: USG to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Genk to score - Yes