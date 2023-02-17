R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Royal Union and Standard Liege will battle for three points in the Jupiler League on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge at the weekend. First-half goals from Loic Lapoussin and Hans Vanaken saw the spoils shared. Standard, meanwhile, fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Kortrijk. Second-half goals from Martin Wasinski and Faiz Selemani saw Kortrijk leave with all three points.

Despite their defeat, they remain in sixth spot, having garnered 38 points from 25 games. Union, meanwhile, remain second with 56 points, six points behind league leaders Genk.

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 23 previous occasions, with Standard leading 15-3.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Union win 3-2 victory away.

Royal Union are on a 14-game unbeaten run across competitions. Their draw with Club Brugge snapped their four-game winning streak.

Standard are winless in five games on the road.

Six of Union's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with five games in this sequence seeing them keep a clean sheet.

Five of their last six-meetings have produced at least three goals.

Union form guide: D-W-W-W-W; Standard form guide: L-D-W-L-W

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Prediction

Union have been one of the revelations in Belgian football since their promotion back to the top-flight in 2021. Having narrowly missed out on the league crown last season, they have continued from where they left off and are Genk's only challengers at the summit.

Standard, by contrast, have continued to be plagued by inconsistency, with their defeat to Kortrijk on par with their tupsy turvy displays.

Union's ascent has been backed by a stringent defence, so they could have comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Royal Union 2-0 Standard Liege

R. Union SG vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Royal Union to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Royal Union to score in both halves

