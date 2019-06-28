×
Rabiot's agent shuts down reports of Paris Saint-Germain contract offer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    28 Jun 2019, 01:04 IST
Rabiot - cropped
Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Adrien Rabiot has not been offered a new contract by Paris Saint-Germain, according to the France international's mother and agent.

Rabiot's contract with PSG ends on June 30, with the midfielder to become a free agent after spending seven seasons in the Ligue 1 club's first team.

The 24-year-old has not played since December amid a dispute with PSG following his refusal to sign a new deal.

Serie A club Juventus are rumoured to be leading the chase to sign Rabiot, but reports on Wednesday suggested PSG's new sporting director Leonardo had been in touch with a renewed offer which was subsequently refused.

But Rabiot's mother Veronique - who also acts as his agent - has refuted the claims, insisting her son will be leaving Paris.

"I want to issue a formal denial," she told broadcaster RTL.

"I've read that Adrien didn't show up for a meeting with Leonardo or that he refused an extension.

"It's absolutely false, there was no conversation between Leonardo and I. I've spoken to him on the phone once since he came back and we said goodbye politely.

"There was no offer before, there isn't one now and there won't be one. There hasn't been even a slight change."

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed the club's interest in Rabiot during a news conference to present Maurizio Sarri on June 20.

Rabiot's mother, however, did not offer up any further detail on a potential move to Italy, with her son having also been linked to Manchester United.

"You know, in football we're very superstitious," she added. "It's better to say as little as possible while nothing is done."

Tags:
Manchester United
