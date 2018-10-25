×
Rafinha: Inter win gives Barcelona Clasico confidence

64   //    25 Oct 2018, 03:29 IST
Rafinha
Rafinha and Jordi Alba celebrate a Barcelona goal

Rafinha feels beating his old club Inter in the Champions League will give Barcelona a confidence boost for the upcoming Clasico.

LaLiga leaders Barca host rivals Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, with Los Blancos coach Julen Lopetegui reportedly on the brink of being dismissed.

Barca warmed up for the Clasico with a 2-0 Group B defeat of Inter in the Champions League, Rafinha opening the scoring as he deputised for injured captain Lionel Messi.

Jordi Alba added a late second to ensure the scoreline reflected Barcelona's dominance and, although Messi will not be fit to face Madrid, Rafinha says his team are in good shape.

"I was absolutely thrilled to be picked in the starting XI," Rafinha said to Movistar.

"But also for the win, for the goal and for the intense motivation a night like this gives me.

"We did very well against a team we knew would cause us difficulties all night. To win like this, Barca had to produce very good football.

"This result is a great confidence boost for all of us and when Sunday brings the Clasico we'll be so up for it.

"We are very happy for the match, against a team that was going to make things very difficult for us, we played very well.

"The Champions League is special for us, although the other competitions are also very important."

