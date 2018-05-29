Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Raiola talks up Napoli move for Balotelli

Mino Raiola suggested Mario Balotelli would be interested in a move to Napoli and that the club needed the forward.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 06:55 IST
287
MarioBalotelli - Cropped
Nice striker Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli could be open to a move to Napoli and the Serie A club only have one better forward, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Balotelli, 27, is set to become a free agent after scoring 43 goals across two campaigns with Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The Italy international has been linked with numerous clubs, including Napoli and Roma.

Raiola talked up his relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and said the only forward the club had who was better than Balotelli was Lorenzo Insigne.

"You have to ask [incoming Napoli coach Carlo] Ancelotti. What I can say is that apart from Insigne, there is no-one as strong as him," he told reporters on Monday.

"Then it will depend on De Laurentiis. He will decide if he wants to reinforce the team or not.

"We have a special relationship with De Laurentiis. Our vision of things is often different – we have closed a few deals – but this does not mean anything.

"Napoli is back big just thanks to him and if he wants to see me, I'm available."

Balotelli marked his Italy return with a goal on Monday, leading his team to a 2-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia.

Raiola: Balotelli ideal for Napoli
RELATED STORY
Balotelli worth €100m, will return to Italy or England –...
RELATED STORY
I'd coach him - Di Francesco eager for Balotelli link-up...
RELATED STORY
Raiola rages over Italy's Balotelli snub
RELATED STORY
Nice prepared for 'likely' Balotelli departure
RELATED STORY
Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over...
RELATED STORY
5 insane quotes from super-agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Ter Stegen to Man Utd for €100 million, Real Madrid want...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want German star, United and Liverpool to...
RELATED STORY
Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018