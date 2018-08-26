Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rakitic confirms he will stay at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
326   //    26 Aug 2018, 05:04 IST
ivan rakitic - cropped
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic has confirmed he will be staying at Barcelona, despite being linked with a €90million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculation over the Croatia star's future has dominated much of the sports media agenda in Spain in the past week, with the midfielder said to be interested in the prospect of joining the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Rakitic broke his silence following Barca's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, insisting he has never had any doubts over his future and sees no reason to leave Camp Nou.

"There has been a lot of talk, but it's done. I'm going to stay here, with a huge amount of excitement," he told Barca TV.

"Honestly, there is nothing better than defending this crest. I'll give my best and that's that.

"It's been a few days of pressure but I've realised that the most beautiful thing is being in Barcelona and to keep going for everything. I'm happy and proud."

The 30-year-old added to Spanish radio: "My family and I are very happy in Barcelona. I haven't had doubts about my future. The most important thing is that I want to stay.

"For me, it's a privilege to defend this crest. To be able to defend the shirt of this club is the greatest thing there is.

"No club could offer me what I have at Barcelona."

With their chances of bringing in Rakitic apparently over, PSG have reportedly turned their attention to trying to sign Tottenham star Christian Eriksen before the transfer deadline on August 31.

