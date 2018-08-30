Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rakitic: Money only reason to leave Barcelona for PSG

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8.56K   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:20 IST
Ivan Rakitic
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic says it was an easy decision to stay at Barcelona, stressing money would have been the only reason to join Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions were linked with a move for the Croatia international, but he confirmed his decision to remain at Camp Nou this week.

Barca's reported interest in PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot complicated matters, while there was also fallout from Neymar's world-record switch between the clubs.

But Rakitic, who helped lead Croatia to their first World Cup final after winning a domestic double with Barcelona last season, says it was simple to ignore speculation linking him with PSG.

"I listened to my wife and my heart and I realised that I'm very privileged to wear Barcelona's shirt," Rakitic told Sport.

"To defend this badge is the greatest honour.

"There isn't a team in the world who could give me more, unless it's money.

"My eldest child has been at their school for two years and she has her friends. The youngest is about to start pre-school.

"We're very happy here and in that regard it was a very easy decision to make. I'm proud to continue at Barca."

Rakitic conceded, however, he would have held negotiations with PSG had Barcelona received an acceptable offer.

"If that had been the case, then we would've talked," the 30-year-old added. "We'd need to see what was best for everyone and if the club had approached it that way, then maybe my reaction would've been different.

"The most important aspect is that we can work together and that what might be good for me, might be bad for the club. The most important thing is we want to continue working together. I feel very wanted by the people at this club and the supporters. That's why I made the decision so quickly."

Despite winning LaLiga and the Copa del Rey in Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge, Barcelona's 2017-18 was tinged with disappointment.

A shock loss to Roma in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, despite taking a 4-1 first-leg lead, marred their campaign and Rakitic indicated making amends is a priority this term.

"It doesn't count for anything if we go out at the quarter-finals or semi-finals. The most important thing is to win it," Rakitic said. "Every year here at Barca the objective is to win every competition we enter. In the last three years we haven't been the best side in the Champions League.

"For that reason we're so keen to win it, but we know that it won't happen unless we win LaLiga as well. We have a great squad but it's only just begun. We'll try and do our best, enjoying ourselves and improving as the season goes on."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Rakitic confirms he will stay at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG to offer €90M for Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG eyeing Barcelona superstar duo
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG Willing to pay a sensational €90m for...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: 3 Reasons why Ivan Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
Reports: PSG planning raid for Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Rakitic: I deserve a new Barcelona contract
RELATED STORY
Valverde 'counting on' Rakitic amid PSG links
RELATED STORY
Reports: Neymar asks PSG to sign Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona set offer new contract to star...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Leganés
Tomorrow HAN BOR 12:00 AM Hannover 96 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow STU BAY 10:00 PM Stuttgart vs Bayern München
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
02 Sep PAR JUV 12:00 AM Parma vs Juventus
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us