Rakitic proud of 'brother' Modric's Golden Ball award

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.73K   //    16 Jul 2018, 13:22 IST
modricrakitic-cropped
Croatia's Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic put club rivalries to one side to honour his Croatia team-mate Luka Modric in the aftermath of Croatia's World Cup final defeat to France.

Modric was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, and Rakitic shared an image of the two together with the prize on his Instagram account after the 4-2 loss in Moscow.

Rakitic, whose attentions will soon turn to Barcelona's campaign for back-to-back LaLiga titles at the expense of Modric's Real Madrid, paid tribute to his country's 32-year-old talisman.

"Brother Luka Modric, you do not know how proud I am!" said Rakitic.

"All deserved, we celebrate with our family and all Croats!

"Nothing more beautiful than to be Croatia."

