Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Rakitic stunned by Iniesta omission

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.82K   //    07 Jul 2018, 16:12 IST
andresiniesta-cropped
Former Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta

Ivan Rakitic has expressed his shock at seeing former Barcelona team-mate Andres Iniesta left out of Spain's line-up for their final World Cup match, saying the omission "hurt a lot".

Rakitic and Iniesta won three LaLiga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and a Champions League together between 2015 and 2018, and the Croatian said he was stunned that Fernando Hierro overlooked the World Cup winner as Spain went up against Russia in the round of 16.

Iniesta replaced David Silva after 67 minutes of the game, which ended in a penalty shoot-out victory for the hosts after a 1-1 extra-time draw.

As Croatia prepared to face Russia in Saturday's quarter-final, Rakitic shared his reaction to learning Iniesta was on the substitute's bench.

"At that moment, I felt that I did not understand anything about football," Rakitic told El Pais.

"I thought I was playing another sport, to see the best player - maybe in history in his position - on the bench hurt a lot."

Turning to his rival at club level but team-mate on the international stage, Rakitic described Croatia captain Luka Modric as "a leader" and admitted he loathes playing against the Real Madrid star.

Modric has scored two of Croatia's eight goals en route to the quarter-final, and Rakitic spoke of the 32-year-old's importance in Spanish football.

"It's a pride for all Croats to have a player like Luka, but I do not like to see him in Madrid," said Rakitic.

"He improves anyone around him, it shows when he is not there, Madrid is a different team without Luka."

Barcelona Football
Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay
RELATED STORY
If you don't like Iniesta, you don't like football – Rakitic
RELATED STORY
Rakitic lost for words as Iniesta heads for Barcelona exit
RELATED STORY
Top 4 Andres Iniesta Moments in Barcelona Jersey
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar, Suarez and Rakitic lead Iniesta tributes
RELATED STORY
Don Andrés: In praise of Iniesta
RELATED STORY
8 key moments from the career of Andrés Iniesta
RELATED STORY
I'd break another finger to win the Copa del Rey - Rakitic
RELATED STORY
A replacement for Andres Iniesta at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Iniesta: Spain retirement not easy decision
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us