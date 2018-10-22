×
Ramos apologises for training ground fracas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
93   //    22 Oct 2018, 22:03 IST
sergioreguilon-cropped
Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has issued an apology after being caught on camera kicking a ball twice at a youth player.

The Spain defender was involved in the incident in the 15-minute section of training open to the media in the build-up to Tuesday's Champions League game with Viktoria Plzen.

Ramos was caught across the nose by Sergio Reguilon in a warm-up game and reacted by twice lashing out at the 21-year-old.

News of the bust-up spread quickly and added to a sense of malaise at Madrid with coach Julen Lopetegui reportedly on the brink of the sack due to a five-match winless run.

Ramos later took to Twitter to apologise for his actions, stating: "Although it may not seem like it, they are quite common situations, but it is no excuse, I should not have reacted that way.

"We always go full, right, Regui? In the end team victory together."

In response, Reguilon was also eager to toe the party line.

The left-back tweeted: "I always support my team and my captain. Let's go after the victory tomorrow!"

