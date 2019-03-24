×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
61   //    24 Mar 2019, 04:30 IST
Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring for Spain

Sergio Ramos hailed the impact of new Spain coach Luis Enrique after a winning start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Spain beat Norway 2-1 in Valencia on Saturday but needed a penalty from Ramos to take the points after Josh King cancelled out Rodrigo Moreno's opener.

Captain Ramos has now scored in five consecutive appearances for Spain and he thinks the team is in good hands after the appointment of former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique.

"You always have the dream and the goal of achieving something important," Ramos said to TVE.

"We are in a new dynamic of working with a coach who has a wonderful philosophy of play, then we will see match by match. Winning will make us feel more confident.

"A new road starts and what better way than to start winning against an opponent that has made it complicated despite the fact that we had the ball? We knew it was going to hurt."

For his part, Luis Enrique had no doubts Ramos would convert his penalty, the defender beating Rune Jarstein with a Panenka after the goalkeeper felled Alvaro Morata.

"Sergio Ramos is a unique player in the history of world football," the Spain coach said to Teledeporte. 

Advertisement

"A player with that personality, I know he's going to shoot well."

Ramos took a bang to the head in the closing stages of the game as Spain saw out their victory.

"Now I feel well," Ramos added. "I suppose the inconvenience of the blow will come later."

Omnisport
NEWS
Luis Enrique casts doubt over Isco's Spain place
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique not looking to experiment in Spain's new era
RELATED STORY
Major Changes Luis Enrique Needs To Make 
RELATED STORY
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique had 'tension' with Messi at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Spanish coach Enrique makes one change in squad
RELATED STORY
Spain edges Norway 2-1 in first Euro 2020 qualifier
RELATED STORY
There is no debate over Isco's quality – Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Euro Cup 2020 Qualification: Spain squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
Isco out of revamped Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifying
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us