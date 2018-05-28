Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Ramos 'quite clever' but Salah injury not to blame for final defeat, insists Robertson

    Liverpool's Andy Robertson thinks they would be "clutching at straws" if they blamed their Champions League final loss on Sergio Ramos.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 28 May 2018, 01:42 IST
    1.69K
    sergio ramos - cropped
    Sergio Ramos consoles Mohamed Salah after his injury

    Andy Robertson has described Sergio Ramos as "quite clever" but refused to blame Liverpool's Champions League final defeat on the injury the Real Madrid captain caused for Mohamed Salah.

    Jurgen Klopp's side suffered a 3-1 defeat in Kiev on Saturday as Madrid claimed the trophy for a third year in a row.

    Liverpool's hopes of upsetting the holders were dealt a blow half an hour in, when Salah went off with a shoulder injury following a tangle with Ramos in the Madrid half.

    A number of pundits and social media users have suggested the centre-back deliberately held on to Salah's arm when jostling for the ball, thereby making his fall awkward.

    Klopp compared the challenge to a wrestling throw but Robertson is not certain Ramos' act was malicious.

    "I don't know," he said. "I was trying to get the ball off Mo. I think it is just how he has landed but Ramos is quite clever, isn't he?"

    Asked if losing Salah was the reason for his side's defeat, the full-back replied: "We are clutching at straws if we are saying that. It is just the way he has landed on it. It's unfortunate. Hopefully, he'll come back bigger and stronger.

    "I think it could have been Mo, it could have been any of us. It just disrupted our rhythm a wee bit. He has done unbelievable this season and for it to end that way for him was devastating."

    Robertson impressed once more in the final but admits he would rather have had a poor game if it meant Liverpool had got their hands on the trophy.

    "It was an achievement to get here but second is as good as last, in my book," he said. "That's just how I am. I'd rather have had a stinker and we won. I'd rather 10 players turned up and I didn't but we went home with the trophy.

    "There was just devastation in the changing rooms. We are all so upset. It's just unfortunate. We have been on a good journey but we have just fallen short. Believe me, the lads are gutted. It was a 50-50 chance and unfortunately we never took it."

    Loris Karius was at fault for two of Madrid's goals and was distraught after the final whistle, but Robertson maintains the rest of the team are behind him.

    "We win as a team, we lose as a team. We fell short," he added. "Of course he made mistakes. He did. But we are not blaming him. He will hold his hands up. He has been incredible since he got the number one jersey.

    "He is young and he will learn from it. He will be a top, top keeper. We have fallen short and there are no words that we can say to Loz that will make it better for him. We went around him. We all gave him a hug and tried to lift him. I don't think anyone thought that was going to happen."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    Prompt recovery, Salah – Ramos wishes Liverpool star well
    RELATED STORY
    Don't compare Salah to Messi and Ronaldo, says Ramos....
    RELATED STORY
    It was like wrestling – Klopp unhappy with Ramos...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah injury update: Egyptian FA calm World Cup fears
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah, Ronaldo lead the line in...
    RELATED STORY
    Underrated Players To Watch Out For In The Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    3 things Jurgen Klopp must learn from their UEFA...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah trains at 20 per cent out of fear of injury – Moreno
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: 5 key factors which could...
    RELATED STORY
    Salah injury marked beginning of the end for Liverpool
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    FT CAM BUR
    0 - 1
    02 Jun FRA ITA 12:30 AM
    02 Jun TUN TUR 01:30 AM
    02 Jun ALG CAP 02:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun NIG UGA 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
    02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
    02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
    02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018